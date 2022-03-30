Mark my words, he beats Adesanya - Firas Zahabi believes Khamzat Chimaev could become the greatest of all time

Firas Zahabi believes UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev will beat Israel Adesanya if they ever cross paths inside the octagon. Chimaev is currently fighting in the 170lb weight class but has previously competed at middleweight.

In September 2020, Chimaev made his middleweight debut in the UFC, beating veteran Gerald Meerschaert. 'Borz' knocked out the American in just 17 seconds of the first round.

While speaking on the Blood Brothers Podcast, the renowned tranier confidently stated that 'Borz' will beat the reigning UFC middleweight champion and he has no doubt regarding it:

"I think [Chimaev] becomes world champion eventually and maybe even the greatest of all time... Adesanya, I think he beats Adesanya. Mark my words, if Khamzat [Chimaev] wants Adesanya, he beats Adesanya. I have no doubt in this."

Watch Firas Zahabi's full interview on the Blood Brothers Podcast below:

Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent Gilbert Burns recently commented on the hype behind 'Borz'

At UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev will be returning to action when he faces former UFC welterweight title contender, Gilbert Burns. Chimaev will be heading into the fight on the back of a win over Li Jingliang.

While speaking to The Underground's John Morgan recently, 'Durinho' praised Chimaev's talent but refused to believe the hype behind him:

"I think he's very good for sure. People are getting crazy excited, 'He got blah, blah, whatever.' The way we say in Portuguese, 'We don't lie but we make it bigger.' He's not a lie but we make it bigger. He's not a lie. The guy is very good but we made him a super monster. I don't think. I think he's very very good, high-level wrestling, good striking, heavy hands, we saw a couple of knockouts, good grappling, but I don't see like, 'Wow, that monster.'"

Watch Gilbert Burns preview his upcoming bout below:

Chimaev will be returning to the octagon on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will aim to extend his incredible win streak in the UFC. With a win, 'Borz' will hope to fight for the UFC welterweight title. The Chechen-born Swede has an overall MMA record of 10-0 and is 4-0 in the UFC.

