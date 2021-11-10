"It's huge" - Marlon Vera reacts to the President of Ecuador tweeting about his win against Frankie Edgar at UFC 268

President Guillermo Lasso congratulated his countryman Marlon Vera on Twitter following his win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 on Saturday.

Vera knocked out the former UFC lightweight champion and featherweight title challenger in a bantamweight bout inside Madison Square Garden. 'Chito' secured the victory with a brutal front kick in the third round.

Speaking with combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Vera discussed the congratulatory tweet. As well as commenting on his last fight, a victory over Davey Grant, Lasso also wished 'Chito' well after his first-round triumph over Sean O'Malley at UFC 252 last August.

"Yeah, it is huge. His name is Guillermo Lasso. I know the family but I don't know them personally. I know who they are... Last fight [victory over Davey Grant], he did too. He's just excited. You see how I carry the [Ecuador] flag. I bring it down there. I'm Ecuadorian from deep down in my bones and I love where I came from. And the reason I feel I am here right now is because I will never forget where I came from. I know what it takes to be here. I am just constantly working non stop. Failing, standing up and keep pushing forward. That is why I'm here. I just continue to do that. It is in my soul. I never stop."

Watch Marlon Vera in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

After defeating 'Sugar', 'Chito' suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of UFC legend Jose Aldo last December.

He has since beaten Davey Grant in June this year and Frankie 'The Answer' Edgar at UFC 268 last weekend.

Marlon Vera has moved to No.11 in the bantamweight rankings after his UFC 268 win

The victory over Frankie Edgar propelled Marlon Vera up three spots to No.11 in the UFC bantamweight rankings. Meanwhile, Edgar dropped four places to No.12.

Vera (18-7-1) now has 10 wins in the 135-pound UFC weight class. He occupies fifth position on the all-time list. Current champ Aljamain Sterling, former title challenger Raphael Assuncao and veteran Urijah Faber are all tied for second with 11 triumphs.

Former two-time champ and current No.2 contender T.J. Dillashaw is right on top with 13 victories.

