These judges, what can we do? - Matt Brown unhappy with the decision loss to Bryan Barberena, calls for open scoring in MMA

Matt Brown expressed his disappointment over his loss to Bryan Barberena and called for an open scoring system in MMA.

After ending up on the wrong end of a split decision following a thrilling scrap with Barberena at UFC Columbus, Brown is confident that he did enough to win. He believes that most would agree with him in pointing the finger at the cageside judges for getting it wrong.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday, Brown said:

“I walked into the third round thinking... you know I got to play it safe. I was trying to pick him apart... it's kind of ridiculous you know... in other sports, you get to see the score... I think my feelings are pretty obvious, I definitely thought I won. I think the common consensus was that I won, and then these judges they just — what are we gonna do, right?”

On the suggestion that open scoring could result in fighters playing it safe to preserve a lead in the latter rounds, Matt Brown scoffed at the notion. Regardless of potential complications, he believes the pros of fighters having more information to work with outweigh the cons.

Bryan Barberena could retire after his win over Matt Brown at UFC Columbus

Bryan Barberena had an excellent win over Matt Brown at UFC Columbus. The two put on quite a show in Ohio. Now it appears there’s a chance that the fight was the last of Barberena’s career.

The contest was definitely the last on Barberena’s UFC contract. The welterweight revealed after the fight that he has no interest in fighting anywhere else and could be looking to hang up the gloves.

In the post-fight press conference, Barberena said:

“This is the last fight on my contract. I haven’t been open about that, but this is the last fight on my contract. UFC didn’t say anything about renegotiating, I tried to ask about it... I’d love to keep fighting, I’d love to keep putting on shows. I don’t want to fight anywhere else. If this is it, you don’t want me no more, that’s OK. I’ll hang ‘em up here. I should’ve left my gloves in the octagon if that’s the case. But if not, I’d love to keep putting on shows.”

If the UFC chooses not to re-sign Bryan Barberena, then the decision is simple, according to him.

