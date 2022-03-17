"I am going to look to get back to the top 15"- Matt Brown talks about being 'forgotten' by the MMA community and feeling rejuvenated going into his next fight

While making an appearance on The MMA Hour, veteran Matt Brown believes he is a little underappreciated by UFC fans and hopes to fight his way back into the top 15.

The 41-year-old began his career with the promotion after coming through The Ultimate Fighter in 2008. Since his debut, the violent brawler has gained a 16-12 record with the UFC and remains eager to prove himself at the highest level in the sport.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani, Matt Brown claimed fans will be in for a treat on fight night, saying:

"I can't wait until next week, man. I'm going to show some things that people are not expecting me to be able to do. Especially at this age. I'm going to look like a 25-year-old in there. I'm going to show some things, I'm going to blow people's minds away."

The 41-fight vet continued, detailing what he plans to do in the UFC as he starts getting older.

"I'm gonna start looking to get back to that top 15 and I think people are gonna start taking notice again. Then I'm not going to be this old forgotten man that a lot of people might be kind of looking at me as."

Having spent 14-years with the company, 'The Immortal' holds multiple company records that will take some time to beat. The Ohio-native is atop the list of most wins, most fights, and most finishes in the history of the UFC welterweight division.

Check out his feature on The MMA Hour alongside a handful of other combat sports athletes below.

What's next for Matt Brown?

After talk of retirement, Matt Brown went on a two-fight winning streak, beating both Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders by knockout.

His next two fights would see him lose to both Miguel Baeza and Carlos Condit, and fans would once again begin questioning the man's future in the sport. The Immortal Fight Team representative silenced the doubters by knocking out the emerging Dhiego Lima last year.

Following his nine-month layoff, Brown is once again ready to prove his worth when he steps foot in the Octagon on March 26. The BJJ Brown Belt will stand across from the dangerous and entertaining Bryan Barberena when the cage doors close.

