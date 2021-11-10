"That's what I want to get back to" - Max Holloway discusses a potential rematch against Conor McGregor

Max Holloway, who is gearing up towards his next fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197, recently opened up about a potential rematch against Conor McGregor.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the DC and RC show, Max Holloway revealed that a fight between himself and the Irishman would most definitely break the bank.

When asked about finding himself on the receiving end of flak from Conor McGregor and whether he would consider a rematch against the Dubliner, here's what Holloway had to say:

"At the end of the day, that's what I want to get back to. With Nate and Dustin still being there, I know that's on top of Conor's list. But the big fight, you can call (Hunter Campbell) go ask him, anybody at 145-155lbs besides those names I just said, tell them what fight is going to bring the numbers and pay-per-views. My name comes up."

Catch the segment with Daniel Cormier, Ryan Clark and Max Holloway right here:

Max Holloway on easier weight cuts

Max Holloway is one of those fighters who has to cut a significant amount of weight in order to make the right weight ahead of his fights.

In fact, he was ruled out of a potential title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 after Tony Ferguson was forced to pull out of the fight. The New York State Athletic Commission cited concerns regarding his health due to a hefty weight cut in an attempt to make the 155lbs limit.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN BREAKING: Max Holloway has been declared medically unfit to fight. Holloway is out of UFC 223. Per Dana White. BREAKING: Max Holloway has been declared medically unfit to fight. Holloway is out of UFC 223. Per Dana White.

However, it seems like there's a new member in his camp who helps him maintain a stable weight that makes cuts much easier. When asked about his current weight cut regime compared to his previous one, Max Holloway said:

"No, no, it's way easier. I got this thing called a wife. She'd be chefing it up. She'd be telling me when I'm looking a little pudgy. She's been doing a bunch of great meals. Ever since she came into me and my son's life, it's been amazing man, to say the least. I looked like DC out of fights."

Edited by C. Naik