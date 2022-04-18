Pictures and Videos: Max Holloway gets married to Alessa Quizon in Hawaii 

In a recent post on social media, Max Holloway offered fans a sneak peek into his dreamy wedding with long-time partner Alessa Quizon.

The duo decided to make their relationship official in a beachside ceremony that took place in Waianae, Honolulu County, on the western side of the Oahu island chain in Hawaii.

Holloway and Quizon have reportedly been together since February 2020 and got engaged in November 2020. Quizon, a professional surfer, has frequently featured on Holloway's social media accounts and vice versa ever since.

The Hawaiian couple raises Holloway's son, Rush, together, although Quizon is not his biological mother. The trio have developed an unbreakable bond and have been inseparable ever since they crossed paths. From matching Halloween costumes and family days out on beaches to riding the waves together, the Holloway clan has done it all.

Max Holloway is 2-2 in his last four fights

Max Holloway was recently expected to feature in a featherweight championship bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273. However, an injury forced him out of the fight and he was replaced by Chan Sung Jung, who lost to Volkanovski.

Holloway is currently coming off a decision win against Yair Rodriguez. The fight took place at the UFC Apex facility in November 2021. 'Blessed' edged to a unanimous decision win over 'El Pantera' at UFC Vegas 42 in one of the best fights of the year.

His triumph against Rodriguez was preceded by yet another unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 in Abu Dhabi back in January 2021.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Throwing down with Lamas!

Teaching Ortega defence!

In the zone against Kattar!



Max Holloway has given us some of the coldest moments the UFC has ever seen! 🥶



Which is your favourite? Throwing down with Lamas!Teaching Ortega defence!In the zone against Kattar!Max Holloway has given us some of the coldest moments the UFC has ever seen! 🥶Which is your favourite? https://t.co/6V6u2R2rvG

Holloway came into the fight with Kattar off the back of two consecutive championship losses to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 and UFC 251 by way of unanimous and split decisions, respectively. A trilogy bout with Volkanovski is expected to be the next featherweight title fight and could be underway later this year.

