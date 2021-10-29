Max Holloway hints that he's ready to fight Conor McGregor in March 2022

Max Holloway has hinted that he is ready and willing to rematch Conor McGregor in March 2022.

The two men previously competed when they were both relatively new to the UFC, with McGregor coming out on top in their UFC Fight Night 26 clash.

Conor McGregor recently responded to a Twitter post from MMA journalist Sean Sheehan, who asked his followers to reply with their most recent MMA picture saved to their phones. McGregor posted an image from his fight with Holloway, as seen below:

That soon prompted a response from 'Blessed', who tweeted:

"We got it. March."

Max Holloway is currently set to face off against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of a UFC Fight Night in November. The general consensus has been that the winner will face off against current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

However, it appears that 'Blessed' has already made other future plans. This is unspurping, considering the huge amounts of exposure a fight against Conor McGregor draws, as well as the large pay checks that are often produced.

Dustin Poirier recently did something similar, foregoing a shot at the vacant 155-pound belt in order to pursue a trilogy money bout with McGregor.

How has Conor McGregor's career progressed since he first fought Max Holloway.

When Max Holloway and Conor McGregor competed against each other in 2013, there were only the first inklings of stardom that both men would go on to reach later in their careers.

Holloway had incredible success slightly later on, but for McGregor, his ascent to greatness was almost immediate.

UFC Fight Night: McGregor v Holloway

McGregor rapidly rose through the featherweight rankings, capturing the title with an iconic first-round KO victory against Jose Aldo. He went on to begin a legendary rivalry with Nate Diaz at welterweight and then claimed the lightweight title by defeating Eddie Alvarez. In doing so, he became the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion.

He then took a short hiatus from MMA, facing off against Floyd Mayweather in a multi-million deal boxing match. Since that fight, McGregor's career has been in somewhat of a downward spiral. He was stripped of both belts and has only managed one win since.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard