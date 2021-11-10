"Just trying to raise the bar" - Max Holloway wants to break his own record and throw 900 punches in his upcoming bout against Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway is infamous for his prowess for striking. So much so that he holds the record for throwing and landing the highest number of significant strikes in a UFC fight. However, it seems like he's far from done.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the DC and RC show, Max Holloway revealed that he was looking forward to recording more strikes in his upcoming fight compared to his last fight.

"I'm looking forward to it. What was the last one? I threw like 790 punches or something. If we can get to like 900, that'd be great for this one. I'm just trying to raise the bar," declared Max Holloway.

Max Holloway opens up about his gameplan going into his next fight

With a win against a dangerous Yair Rodriguez, Max Holloway is looking to bag yet another shot at the UFC featherweight title. Speaking about his gameplan going into his fight against the No. 3 ranked featherweight, Max Holloway revealed that he would look to adapt to Yair Rodriguez's unorthodox fighting style.

"We're going to approach it in any single way. I'm going to go out there. I'm going to see what he gives, how he feels, how I'm feeling. You know, the best expression on the move. It's hard to stop a train. I can't wait to go out there and do the damn thing," admitted Max Holloway.

Max Holloway's UFC Fight Night 197 scrap against Rodriguez marks his second attempt at 'El Pantera'. However, an undisclosed injury forced Holloway to pull out of his highly anticipated fight that was set to go down at UFC Vegas 31 in July earlier this year.

Rodriguez most recently fought in October 2019, recording a win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC on ESPN 6. Max Holloway, on the other hand, is coming off of a win against Calvin Kattar that he recorded back in January, 2021, in Abu Dhabi. He will look to build on his win by overcoming the challenge presented by Yair Rodriguez come fight night.

