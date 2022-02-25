×
Maybe he gets absolutely slaughtered by Kamaru Usman - Michael Bisping on Conor McGregor's potential welterweight run

Kamaru Usman and Michael Bisping (left); Conor McGregor (right) [Photo via @mikebisping on IG]
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 25, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Michael Bisping believes it's possible for Conor McGregor to make a permanent move to welterweight. However, Bisping doesn't think the Irishman stands a chance against the division's ruler, Kamaru Usman.

During a live Q&A session with fans on his YouTube channel, Bisping was asked to comment on McGregor's potential move to the 170 pound weight class. 'The Count' said:

"Conor's put a lot of weight on. He has put a lot of mass on. Probably because his leg broke and the only thing he can do right now is lift weights. ... But yeah, he's put a lot of weight on and maybe going back down to 155, he doesn't fancy that. It's hard. Those weight cuts take a lot out of you."

Bisping then named Dustin Poirier and Usman as potential opponents for McGregor at welterweight. While 'The Count' said he'd be on board to watch both fights, he pointed out that McGregor won't be competitive against Usman. He continued:

"Maybe Conor is just gonna come back and have some fun fights at 170 pounds and I'm here for it. Maybe he rematches Poirier at 170 pounds. Who knows? Maybe he goes out there and gets absolutely slaughtered by Kamaru Usman. He's a f***ing big star I'm sure Usman would love that challenge."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Conor McGregor's potential move to welterweight:

Kamaru Usman previews a hypothetical fight between himself and Conor McGregor

A potential matchup between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman has long been talked about. In fact, the UFC welterweight champ himself once weighed in on a hypothetical superfight.

Appearing on esisode #87 of the JRE MMA Show in 2020, Usman dropped a hint about how he sees a fight between himself and McGregor going down. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

"Can you imagine me fighting Conor? Like, that wouldn’t even be fair. It would not be fair. Like, I give, everyone has a puncher chance. But it would not be fair. Like, you saw what Khabib did to him at '55 and I, imagine me doing that to him at '70."

Check out Kamaru Usman's interview with Joe Rogan:

Edited by David Andrew
हिन्दी