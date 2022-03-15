"Tony doesn't have that power" - John McCarthy explains why 3-round fight against Michael Chandler doesn't favor 'El Cucuy'

John McCarthy recently gave his predictions on Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson. The former UFC referee and co-host of the "Weighing In" podcast believes a 3-round fight against Michael Chandler doesn't favor 'El Cucuy'.

Ferguson and Chandler are all set to face off against each other at the co-main event of UFC 274.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy spoke about the upcoming lightweight matchup. He said:

"At this point Tony has slowed down, you got to be honest with it. And the speed is a factor in this fight. Uh, Tony's submission abilities are good but Chandler has gone with guys that are better and have tried to lock him up and he fights his way through all of them. He is not gonna tap either on any submission he will not give in. So, I don't see submission being a problem, the three rounds is a problem. In the fact that Tony does have a pace but Tony does not have the power to really hurt Michael that much."

Watch John McCarthy's prediction on UFC 274 below:

McCarthy also admitted that 'Iron' has more power and will possibly end the match in the third round, defeating Tony Ferguson.

Michael Chandler believes Tony Ferguson to be a tougher challenge than Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, Michael Chandler stated that Ferguson would be a more difficult opponent than McGregor due to his unpredictability and superior cardio.

Speaking to Schaub, 'Iron' said:

"I think Tony might be a tougher puzzle to solve just because inside he's less predictable. Not that Conor is predictable, he's a phenomenal athlete. But what you see with Conor is a lot of times what you get and it's a hard puzzle to solve. But once [you do] it's much more predictable. I think Tony just brings that little bit of uncertainty at all times. Plus his cardio never slows down."

Chandler further claimed that a fight against Ferguson excites him more than a bout with McGregor.

"You know it excites me too because those are the kind of fights and I hate to sit here and act like fighting Conor wouldn't make me wake up early or keep me up at night. Obviously, that would. But there's something about the craziness of Tony."

Watch Michael Chandler's conversation with Brendan Schaub below:

