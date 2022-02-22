Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya is on track to beat Anderson Silva's records

Michael Bisping recently suggested that Israel Adesanya may be on track to break the seemingly untouchable records set by Anderson Silva over the course of his career.

While in conversation with UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, 'The Count' offered his take on Adesanya's claim to 'The Spider's' throne of the middleweight GOAT.

Michael Bisping admitted that Adesanya's next fight could reveal whether 'The Last Stylebender' can break Silva's records. Anderson Silva managed to collect several records throughout his storied career in the UFC. Silva, for instance, boasts an incredible win streak of 16 wins in a row.

"I think [Israel Adesanya] is on track. Maybe one day. He's on track to beat [Anderson Silva's] records one day, maybe. You never know. We'll see what happens with Jared Cannonier. It's gonna be interesting."

Check out Michael Bisping's assessment right here:

Jared Cannonier is currently being considered as Adesanya's next opponent in the octagon. 'The Killa Gorilla' is currently coming off a decisive second-round TKO win against Derek Brunson at UFC 271 on February 12.

Adesanya, on the other hand, is fresh off his latest title defense against former foe Robert Whittaker. The fight took place in the main event of the UFC 271 fight card at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

When Israel Adesanya referred to Jared Cannonier as the next most dangerous middleweight

In the aftermath of his initial fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 back in October 2019, Israel Adesanya admitted that he was excited to lock horns with Jared Cannonier inside the octagon.

While in conversation with MMA Fighting a month down the line, 'The Last Stylebender' offered some insight into Cannonier's prospects in the middleweight division.

He went on to suggest that fans were underestimating Cannonier as a fighter and that he had the tools to knock his opponents out with ease.

“100 percent I’m looking at him. He’s a beast in the division. He’s the dark horse in the division. He’s the guy everyone is sleeping on but you can’t sleep on him because you’ll get put to sleep. I think he’s the guy, the second most dangerous guy in the division behind myself. I look forward to fighting him after his next fight.”

Edited by Genci Papraniku