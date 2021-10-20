"I did not see evidence of a broken nose" - Michael Bisping believes Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti may not have busted his nose in altercation with Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping doesn't condone Conor McGregor's recent attack on Francesco Facchinetti. However, 'The Count' finds it hard to believe that McGregor broke the Italian DJ's nose with the alleged punch.

According to Bisping, pictures of Facchinetti after the alleged incident indicate that he was punched, but the DJ's nose did not look broken.

"That does look like herpes but it does look like his teeth has hit his gum. That's why you wear a gum shield. He's got a little boo-boo... and he's saying he had a broken nose. I'm not sticking up for Conor McGregor, I'm not here to do that. That's not who I am, simple as that but I don't see a broken nose. If you got a broken nose, you got busted eyes, you look like f***ing Mike Perry after the Vicente Luque fight. I did not see evidence of a broken nose. I did see potential evidence of someone that's been punched though."

Watch Bisping address the incident below:

Conor McGregor found himself embroiled in yet another controversy after he allegedly punched Francesco Facchinetti at the St. Regis hotel in Rome.

According to the Italian DJ, he was enjoying a party with his wife and the Irishman when McGregor suddenly attacked him unprovoked.

Watch a video from the party below:

Conor McGregor is a 'dangerous and violent' individual, claims Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

Facchinetti's wife claimed she initially thought the DJ and McGregor were fooling around. However, she realized the situation was serious once she noticed blood streaming down her husband's nose.

The couple have described McGregor as a 'violent and dangerous' individual. They have also initiated legal proceedings against the former UFC champion.

Facchinetti recently claimed that if footage of McGregor's attack on him was to be released, it could signal the end of McGregor's career as a professional fighter.

"Where are the videos? I think, if that video is going out, sorry for Mr. McGregor but this is the last time he can punch in normal life and inside the octagon because I'm waiting that type of video," Facchinetti told Sherdog.com.

