"Justin Gaethje now is the No.1 contender" - Michael Bisping believes Justin Gaethje will fight for the belt against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

Michael Bisping believes Justin Gaethje has put himself in a great position with his win against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' argued for Gaethje to be next in line for a shot at the lightweight title.

"Justin Gaethje came out of that fight [against Michael Chandler at UFC 268] victorious and I feel that Justin Gaethje, now, is the number one contender. He's ranked number two, right? Dana White said at the press conference, 'Listen, we got number two versus number four, whoever wins this fight is next in line. Now, of course, the elephant in the room may be Islam Makhachev... He's on a crazy win streak, he's stopping people... But I agree with Dana... on merit alone, Justin Gaethje should fight for the belt. But after putting on a performance like that, my god, there's no way he doesn't fight for the belt next."

Catch Michael Bisping's thoughts on the lightweight title picture in the video below:

Justin Gaethje called for a title shot in his UFC 268 post-fight octagon interview

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler blew the roof off Madison Square Garden on November 6. Both lightweights came out all guns blazing and put on a spectacular back-and-forth war that lasted the entire 15-minute duration. The pair deservedly received a $50,000 bonus for putting on the Fight of the Night.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Highlight' demanded a title shot against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, which is set to headline the UFC 269 pay-per-view next month.

"The winner of December, I will be f****g stepping in there and I will be pushing you everywhere and anywhere. Hopefully, it's [Charles] Oliveira in Brazil or [Dustin] Poirier down in Louisiana, I don't give a f**k... I am ranked number two, I just had an impressive win, of course. Absolutely. Who else? DC [Daniel Cormier] ain't out here so I'm the only motherf****r left."

Catch Gaethje's post-fight comments below:

