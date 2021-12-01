"If you asked me right now who wins, I'd probably say Khamzat" – Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev is capable of defeating Colby Covington

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has picked rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev to come out victorious in a potential matchup with Colby Covington.

'The Count' spoke about the possible welterweight showdown in a video on his YouTube channel. Bisping said that although he had no particular evidence to support his statement, he expected 'Borz' to get the better of Covington in a fight.

"If you ask me right now, who wins? I'd probably say Khamzat. I don't know why. I did just see him throw everyone around like a ragdoll... I think it's not gonna be long before we see an announcement from the UFC between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev and I can't wait for it. I mean, what a fight that would be. But call me crazy, call me on the hype train... maybe I've been hit too many times in the head but I think that's a fight that Khamzat Chimaev would win. The dominance that we've seen from him, it's hard to argue otherwise," said Michael Bisping.

Watch the full video of Bisping talking about a potential fight between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev:

Khamzat Chimaev recently posted multiple tweets where he called out Colby Covington for a fight.

Colby Covington believes Khamzat Chimaev's opponents have been hand-picked for him

Colby Covington does not believe the hype of Khamzat Chimaev. After his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, 'Chaos' sat down for a chat with MMA Fighting, where he fired shots at the Chechen-born Swede.

“He’s a joke. He needs to beat someone worthy — someone in the top 5, someone in the top of the rankings, not just fight hand-picked people. What does he have, four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids and these hype jobs. This is fighting, man. People can get seriously hurt from rushing people like that,” said Colby Covington.

You can watch the full Colby Covington interview below:

Covington now has two losses against the current welterweight king. So, it is unlikely that 'Chaos' will get another crack at the title anytime soon.

