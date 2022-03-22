Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall has a "good chance" of beating Francis Ngannou and could "dominate" in pro boxing

In the aftermath of Tom Aspinall's decisive win against Alexander Volkov at UFC London this past weekend, Michael Bisping offered his take on his compatriot's prospects against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

While in conversation with Anthony Smith on the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' argued that Aspinall has a half-decent shot at overcoming the challenge presented by Ngannou inside the octagon.

"I'm not saying right here, right now, that [Tom Aspinall] beats Francis Ngannou. I'm saying there's a really good f***ing chance he beats Francis Ngannou. I mean, if it stays on the feet and Ngannou, we know. I don't need to finish the sentence. I don't even need to finish that he is extremely dangerous. But the well-roundedness of him I think just sets him apart from everyone else."

Michael Bisping further waxed lyrical about the possibility of Aspinall dominating in professional boxing, should he ever decide to switch things up. He referenced the time Aspinall spent working on his striking with heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury.

"Tom could go into boxing and dominate there as well, you know. It's unbelievable how talented he is."

Check out Michael Bisping's full interaction with Anthony Smith right here:

Tom Aspinall becomes fastest fighter to reach five UFC wins

BT Sport recently shared a stat on their Instagram page that detailed Tom Aspinall's achievement as the fighter to have reached five UFC wins in the shortest amount of time. According to the post, Aspinall has only spent a total of 14 minutes and 24 seconds inside the octagon over the course of his five UFC triumphs.

The 28-year-old has finished every opponent he has ever fought in the UFC, going past the first round only once. His clash against Andrei Arlovski saw him submit the Belarusian-American fighter in the second round.

Aspinall currently boasts of an unblemished record in the UFC and has thoroughly dominated to date.

The Englishman is joined on the list by the likes of Ronda Rousey, Anderson Silva and more. He shared the post on his Instagram story as well.

