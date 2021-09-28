"A female BMF" - Michael Bisping believes Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes 3 should be a 130lb catchweight fight for a BMF belt

Michael Bisping has shared his opinion on a trilogy fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion stated that a catchweight fight should take place between the two champions. 'The Count' said the trilogy bout should take place at 130 pounds and should see the winner crowned the female 'BMF'.

"I say they do a third rematch, but it doesn't have to be Shevchenko going up to 135 for the belt. F**k that. Meet in the middle, it's the two best ladies on the planet, 130 pounds, Shevchenko goes up five [pounds], Nunes comes down five to meet at 130 to fight not for the title...they do a female BMF version of the belt. Who really is the baddest motherf****r in terms of females on the planet? 130-pound catchweight. Boom. That's what they should do and that makes it fair."

Amanda Nunes already has two wins against Valentina Shevchenko

Current women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has only lost twice in her UFC career. Both of those losses have come against Amanda Nunes in the bantamweight division.

The pair first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016. The 'Lioness' was in control for the majority of the fight and ended up taking home a unanimous decision win. The three judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-27 and 29-27 in the Brazilian fighter's favor.

Their second bout took place a little more than a year later at UFC 215. This time, Shevchenko put up a much tougher fight than their first encounter. However, it still wasn't enough to beat the Brazilian. The razor-close fight ended with a split decision victory for Nunes. The three judges scored the contest 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47.

In her post-fight interview, Valentina Shevchenko expressed her disagreement with the result, believing she was the rightful winner that night.

