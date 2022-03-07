Michael Bisping breaks down Colby Covington's performance against Jorge Masvidal; hails him for "blending individual arts together" like Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping recently showered Colby Covington with praise for the way he displayed proficiency in every aspect of mixed martial arts against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. At the same time, he drew parallels between 'Chaos' and Georges St-Pierre.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall and Nick Pete on BT Sport's UFC 272 Review Show, 'The Count' waxed lyrical about Covington's varied offense against 'Gamebred'.

Michael Bisping claimed that Covington's decisive performance was reminiscent of GSP's performances inside the octagon. He further asserted that a well-rounded performance was what set great mixed martial artists apart from the rest.

"It's the art of the mixed martial, you know. Mixed martial arts, that's what you're going to do. You're going to blend them all together... I mean, that's what [Georges St-Pierre] was good at and that's what all successful mixed martial artists; they can go from the striking to the wrestling, you know. You can learn all the individual arts, but putting them together, blending them together, that is an art all by itself and [Colby Covington] does a great job of that."

The former UFC middleweight champion conceded that Covington wasn't the best striker by any measure. However, he argued that Covington's ability on the feet was good enough to close the distance and set up opportunities to take the fight to the ground, which is where he shone the brightest.

Colby Covington believes a decision win against Jorge Masvidal was better than a first-round KO

While in conversation with Mainevent, Colby Covington offered fans some insight into how he overcame the challenge presented by Jorge Masvidal.

He declared that winning by way of unanimous decision left no room for doubt as far as being the better fighter between the two is concerned. He described it as "much more convincing."

"To go out there and dominate a guy like that from second one to minute 25 is so much more convincing than going out there and knocking them out in the first or second round. Because you knock someone out, there's a lot of things that people can say, 'Oh you knocked him out, what if you wouldn't have knocked him out? What would happen later in the fight?' So there's no ifs, ands or buts now. Everybody knows I'm the best fighter in the world and I just completely outclassed Miami trash, street Judas Masvidal."

