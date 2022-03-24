"Last time out Conor broke his leg, this time out he is gonna break his jaw" - Michael Bisping breaks down potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping recently shared his take on the potential fight between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor.

In a recent interview, the Irishfighter called out 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and said he wants to become the first-ever three-weight UFC world champion. However, 'The Count' doesn't see a good ending to that fight for McGregor as he said:

"He's a nightmare. For welterweight he's absolutely gigantic first of all. He is incredibly strong. The wrestling is off the chain. Man can wrestle like crazy, you know. He would be able to take Conor down with no problem whatsoever. There wouldn't be, it wouldn't be a competition. He would pick him up, boom, slam him down on the canvas with absolute authority. Cardio wise, Kamaru has an advantage there."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor:

The former UFC middleweight champion also added that Usman will be confident going into the fight as he is the pound-for-pound best in the world. He further stated that McGregor might get his jaw broken as he said:

"So, Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman might happen. If it does happen, fair play to them both, I hope they both make a ton of money, but last time out Conor broke his leg, this time out he is gonna break his jaw. It's as simple as that. Kamaru Usman will break Conor McGregor's jaw."

Watch Kamaru Usman's journey to the UFC championship:

Conor McGregor is confident of beating Kamaru Usman

McGregor recently appeared for a pub talk with The Maclife. 'The Notorious' is not at all worried about Usman's skillset and believes he can certainly better 'The Nigerian Nightmare' as he said:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, and I feel confident about Usman, a jab hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's recent interview:

It will be interesting to see who McGregor eventually faces upon his return to the UFC octagon. He is currently recovering from his freak leg break at UFC 264 and has returned to training.

