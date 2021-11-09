'Who doesn't want to see Chandler vs. McGregor?' - Michael Bisping explains why Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor makes for 'must-see TV'

Michael Bisping wants to see Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fight one another inside the octagon in the future. Bisping thinks both McGregor and Chandler are entertaining fighters and it would make for a great contest if the pair of lightweights were to fight each other down the line.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Bisping weighed in on the possibility of a potential clash between Chandler and McGregor. Bisping pointed out that regardless of whether he wins or loses, Conor McGregor's fights never produced a single dull moment.

'The Count' claims Chandler's performances thus far have impressed fans so it would make sense for 'The Notorious' Irishman and 'Iron' to fight. Bisping believes that the matchup will make for 'must-see TV'.

"Michael Chandler might have a little date with one Conor McGregor. They had a back-and-forth, Chandler called him out, said 'I'd love to fight you sometime' and McGregor came back and said 'yeah' and by the way, very respectfully. Conor was very nice about it. He said 'yeah, hopefully sometime soon.' Of course Conor, he's still got a long way to go on his rehab but who doesn't want to see Chandler vs Conor McGregor? I mean love or hate McGregor, he's one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, simple as that. He brings it everytime you know. Win or lose, you can't miss a Conor McGregor fight and I'll be honest, after Michael Chandler, after what he just put on there, you can't miss a Michael Chandler fight...Michael Chandler's not must-see TV, Conor McGregor's must-see TV but he's gotta rest up, so let those guys fight," Bisping said.

Check out Bisping's latest video clip below:

Does a fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler make sense?

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are certified entertainers inside the cage but their recent records haven't been great. While Chandler is 1-2 in the UFC, McGregor is 1-3 as a lightweight and his last win in the division came way back in 2016 against Eddie Alvarez for the belt.

If McGregor and Chandler want to stay in the hunt for the title, they must both string together a couple of wins at the very least. So it would make sense for both of them to share the octagon down the line and decide who's in with a chance to get another crack at the title.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting How long would a fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler last? 👀 How long would a fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler last? 👀 https://t.co/kft0nO13VK

