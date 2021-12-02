"Conor McGregor is the biggest star that the sport has ever seen" - Michael Bisping believes the Irishman's star power could set him up for a title fight upon his return

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could jump straight back into a title fight upon his return to the octagon.

McGregor has been on the sidelines since he suffered a gruesome broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He's expected to return to action in mid-2022.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his official YouTube Channel, Bisping said the Irishman's popularity in the MMA world may be enough to defy logic and put him at the front of the queue for a shot at lightweight gold.

"If Dustin Poirier is not the champion, then I can't see Conor McGregor coming back and fighting for the belt. Now, it wouldn't make sense on paper. It's not my promotion. I don't cut the cheques. I don't have a say so in what happens. But, Conor McGregor is the biggest star that the sport has ever seen. So, if Conor Mcgregor comes back [and gets a title shot], it wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world. It would be crazy in terms of who deserves it next. But it wouldn't be the craziest thing, let's be honest, and Conor McGregor is that level of star."

Watch Michael Bisping's full video below:

A few days ago, 'The Notorious' megastar revealed that he expects to be fully engaged in mixed martial arts sparring by April 2022. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:

"I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this!"

Beneil Dariush weighs in on the possiblity of Conor McGregor getting a title shot upon his return

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush was recently interviewed by ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto. During the interaction, the No.3-ranked contender stated that he would be upset with the UFC if Conor McGregor got a shot at the 155-pound title before him.

"It could happen but if it does happen, it'll be the first time I'm upset with the UFC. And I'm gonna call Dana [White] personally and be like, 'Listen buddy, you're gonna triple my paycheck if we're gonna do it this way. Because if you're going to insult me this way, at least you're gonna show me respect with your pocketbook.'"

Catch ESPN MMA's interview with Beneil Dariush below:

Dariush is currently scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev in a five-round main event on February 26, 2022.

