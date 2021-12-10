"Why would he say that?" - Michael Bisping gets told about Dominick Cruz's recent comments on Daniel Cormier

Dominick Cruz sat down with Daniel Cormier to clear the air after claiming he would mute the television if 'DC' was on the commentary desk. Michael Bisping acted as the mediator.

However, Bisping was unsure of what had happened between the duo. Speaking at UFC 269 media day, Cruz stressed that Cormier doesn't watch videos of fighters involved in a UFC Fight Night card beforehand and does proper homework.

Only after 'The Dominator' buried the hatchet did 'The Count' bother to find out the specific details from Cormier. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping reacted in a bit of shock when he heard Cruz's actual words.

"What was going on with Cruzy. What did he say, [Daniel Cormier]? Real quick, did he say it live? ... Let us just walk off from here, away from these guys. There is a little drama going on between Dominick Cruz and DC. They play nicely. So he said publicly, was it a tweet? Give us the lowdown! ... No, no, no, why would he say that? I just saw you guys having a little bit of banter and I thought I would jump in and be funny. I didn't actually know. How did you feel about that? Kind of annoyed, whatever. He is a tricky guy," said Bisping.

Watch Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier discuss Dominick Cruz's comments below:

Daniel Cormier will be on commentary duty at UFC 269 while Dominick Cruz will fight on the preliminary card

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier will be at the commentary desk alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik at UFC 269 inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will square off against fellow 135-pound contender Pedro Munhoz on the preliminary card for the event.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, on the other hand, has been conducting backstage interviews as part of the BT Sport broadcast team at UFC 269 in Nevada.

