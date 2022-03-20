"That was a ferocious display of aggression" - Michael Bisping gives massive props to Arnold Allen for striking war with Dan Hooker

Following his outstanding showing at UFC London this weekend, Arnold Allen's performance has received a huge amount of praise from fellow Brit Michael Bisping.

'Almighty' extended his win streak to 11, with nine of those coming inside the UFC octagon. Although he hadn't fought someone of Dan Hooker's caliber before Saturday, Allen passed the test with flying colors and rightfully earned himself a fight bonus on the night.

During BT Sport's UFC London Review Show, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on the 28-year-old's performance:

"We all said he needed to make a statement. Very good in the octagon, but he doesn't talk, he doesn't assert himself, he lets the media attention pass him by. It doesn't matter what you say on the microphone, when you put in performances like that, people are going to talk about you."

The UFC Hall of Famer continued with his praise for his compatriot, pointing out the strides the featherweight has made in his standup game:

"That was a ferocious display of aggression, and skill and technique... Hooker's dangerous. He's a very, very dangerous man, [but] Arnold didn't care. I was talking to him this week in the fighter meetings. There was talk of forward pressure, pushing him against the fence, looking for takedowns, that [all] went out the window."

Despite not being the most entertaining man outside the cage, Arnold Allen's in-ring ability has put the UK fans on notice. Alongside a wide array of talented mixed martial artists hailing from Britain, Allen wouldn't look out of place standing across from the elite in his division.

Check out what Michael Bisping had to say about Allen's win on March 19 below:

What's next for Arnold Allen?

After earning his TKO victory over Dan Hooker at UFC London, Arnold Allen took to the mic and called for a fight with Calvin Kattar.

Hoping to push further up the featherweight rankings, the Tristar Gym member feels that a win over the No.5-ranked Kattar will do just that. The American would be another strong addition to the Suffolk native's record and could be the ideal matchup to fast-track him towards a shot at UFC gold.

The 33-year-old Kattar has a respectable three wins and one loss in his last four fights, with the sole defeat coming to arguably the greatest 145 lb fighter of all time in Max Holloway.

