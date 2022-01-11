"Is he just trolling the f*** out of everybody?" - Michael Bisping gives his take on Dale Brown from the viral Detroit Urban Survival videos

Michael Bisping has given his take on Dale Brown, the founder of Detroit Urban Survival Training (DUST), which has turned him into somewhat of an internet celebrity.

Brown's organization specializes in training the public to protect themselves from violent and armed attackers. However, the videos he's shared online have also been mocked by people as weak self-defense tutorials.

Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took inspiration from Brown’s viral video to celebrate his first score for the team, increasing the security company chief's popularity even more.

During episode 373 of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping claimed Brown could get himself killed with his own self-defense methods. He added that the DUST videos could possibly be fake.

"He is going to get killed. What is that called? Detroit urban defense system or something. It's called DUST... But he is the biggest but. I can't figure out how I can bring that up. I think it's real but now because you have seen him on a lot of pages. A lot of people are sharing it. Now, I am like, just hold on, is he just trolling the f**k out of everybody?... They all dress like cops and [if he's faking it], he is doing a good job."

When did Michael Bisping fight for the last time in the UFC?

Michael Bisping retired as a mixed martial artist in November 2017 after two fights in the same month. At UFC 217, he dropped his middleweight belt to Georges St-Pierre before being knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum just three weeks later.

In May 2018, Bisping, the only British champion in the world's biggest MMA promotion, officially hung up his boots. A year later, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's modern-era wing.

Bisping is currently serving as a color commentator and desk analyst for the UFC, while he also has his own podcast and YouTube shows.

