"There's bigger stars in the UFC than what there is in the boxing world" - Michael Bisping on why Jake Paul is primarily calling out MMA fighters

Michael Bisping recently shared his thoughts as to why Jake Paul keeps calling out MMA fighters for boxing matches instead of professional pugilists.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' stated that it's the popularity and star power of UFC fighters that make them an attractive call-out choice for Paul.

"He's just trying to get eyes on him. I don't know what his angle is here. he's not even an MMA fighter but he just knows... there's bigger stars in the UFC than what there is in the boxing world... No wonder he is calling out f*****g Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. These are legit fight combat superstars. Other than that, I mean he's got f******g Tommy Fury, 'Tommy Fumbles' to talk about... You can't f*****g blame him. I'd be doing the same thing," said Michael Bisping.

Catch the full episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast below:

In a live Q&A session last month, Bisping said that Paul made him an offer for a fight but then later disappeared when heaccepted it.

"I can beat Jake Paul, I know for a fact. Without a shadow of a doubt, that is a fact. Jake Paul made me an offer, I said I'll fight him. I said, 'I'll fight you,' I'm down for it. He disappeared, didn't expect me to say that, did he?"

Catch Bisping's Q&A session below:

Jake Paul is one of the most talked about personalities in combat sports today

Internet sensation Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm. The 24-year-old started his professional boxing career just two years ago and has only five fights to his name.

Despite that, 'The Problem Child' is easily one of the most well-known and polarizing figures in boxing today.

Paul's knockout wins over former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley have also added a certain level of credibility to his resume.

However, many have criticized the YouTuber-turned-boxer, pointing the fact that he has not yet fought a real professional boxer.

It appears that for now, Paul is more focused on fighting MMA fighters inside the squared circle. Even after his knockout win over Woodley, 'The Problem Child' called out UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for a fight, instead of a boxer.

Edited by Harvey Leonard