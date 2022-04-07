"He looks like a Bond villain" - Michael Bisping explains why Khamzat Chimaev's lip scar is "awesome for the fight game"

Michael Bisping recently spoke about how Khamzat Chimaev has managed to make a significant mark in the UFC in such a short span of time.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping pointed out that Chimaev has a scar on his lips. The Englishman believes that it makes 'Borz' look more intimidating and likens him to a villain from a James Bond movie. Here's what the former middleweight champion said about the welterweight contender:

"He got the scar on his lips. When he was a little kid, when he was a toddler, he fell down the stairs and sliced it wide open. That's a shame. But, it's awesome for the fight game. Why? Because he looks like a Bond villain. And he just does. He looks very sinister. He looks like a man you would not want to mess with."

Watch what Michael Bisping had to say about Khamzat Chimaev below:

Chimaev joined the UFC back in 2020 and has been on a roll ever since. He has won all four of his fights inside the octagon, absorbing only one significant strike in the process. The Chechen-born fighter currently possesses a professional record of 10-0 with all of his wins coming via finishes. The No.11-ranked welterweight is fresh off a first-round finish over Li Jingliang in his last UFC fight.

Watch Chimaev vs. Jingliang below:

Can Khamzat Chimaev get the better of Gilbert Burns at UFC 273?

Chimaev is set to face No.2-ranked Gilbert Burns in his next fight at UFC 273. Burns is a former title challenger and a well-respected jiu-jitsu practitioner. To add to that, 'Durinho' has legitimate knockout power in his hands.

However, Chimaev is nothing like what fans have seen before in the UFC. Few fighters have evoked so much excitement and intrigue so early in their career.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns meet ahead of UFC 273:

The winner of this contest might just secure a title shot. So, the stakes are high for the much-anticipated welterweight clash. While Chimaev is the bookmakers' favorite to emerge victorious at UFC 273, the experienced 'Durinho' will be determined to derail the hype train. It will be interesting to see how the fight eventually plays out this weekend.

