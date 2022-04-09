"The scariest b****** on the UFC roster" - Michael Bisping names current UFC champion as the most intimidating fighter 

Michael Bisping recently hailed Francis Ngannou as the most terrifying and intimidating fighter on the UFC roster. He admitted that Ngannou's raw power and strength earned him the top spot on his list of scary fighters in the UFC.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' offered his take on what made Ngannou the most frightening athlete on the UFC roster. Here's what Michael Bisping had to say about the same:

"The scariest bastard on the UFC roster. Listen, I know what you're thinking, 'Oh he's not been around too long.' Or whatever. Do you want to get in an altercation with Francis Ngannou? Would you be happy if you were at a pub and the man's had too much to drink and then just starts losing his mind and starts swinging shots and going crazy? Because I'll tell you what, if that happens at a pub I'm in, I'm going through the fire exit ASAP."

Watch the full video below:

The Englishman further admitted that although Derrick Lewis has more knockout victories on his record, Ngannou's strength and one-punch power posed a greater threat to his opponents.

Michael Bisping went on to recall Ngannou's UFC 218 clash against Alistair Overeem, in which he knocked 'The Demolition Man' out cold in the first round with a startling uppercut.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Uppercut from hell. Game over 1. Ngannou v Alistair OvereemUppercut from hell. Game over 1. Ngannou v Alistair OvereemUppercut from hell. Game over 😴 https://t.co/8EwK30HtLm

Francis Ngannou still training with a compromised leg, proving Michael Bisping right

Francis Ngannou is currently shackled to the sidelines, recovering from a knee surgery. 'The Predator' suffered the injury in the lead-up to his first title defense against Ciryl Gane.

In a recent video posted on his social media, the Cameroonian was seen working on his striking poolside while wearing a massive brace to prevent undue movement in his leg. 'The Predator' shared footage of himself hitting pads with head coach Eric Nicksick from Xtreme Couture.

Francis Ngannou most recently featured in a UFC heavyweight title unification fight against teammate-turned-foe Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He managed to outperform 'Bon Gamin' over the course of five rounds to record a unanimous decision win.

The main event scrap was scored 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 by the judges in favor of the reigning heavyweight champion himself. The fight took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Edited by David Andrew