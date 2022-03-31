"This guy is the biggest cheat in the history of combat sports" - Michael Bisping names former rival as the dirtiest fighter in the UFC

Michael Bisping recently ranked the top five cheaters in the history of the UFC and MMA. He put Vitor Belfor at the top of the list.

Belfort has been accused of steroid abuse throughout his career and has been caught while drug testing on several occasions. According to Bisping, that is disrespectful from the Brazilian towards the sport of MMA, the fans, his opponents, and even to himself. Here's what the Englishman said about 'The Phenom' in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Rapsheet, steroid, hypocrisy, and more steroids. This guy is the biggest cheat in the history of combat sports... Listen, we're not putting a ball in the basket, we're not trying to kick a ball into the back of the net, we're trying to knock our opponents unconscious. And if you know you're taking steroids all the time, then I've got no respect for you whatsoever. You're not respecting the sport, you're not respecting yourself, you're not respecting your opponent, you know the buying public."

Bisping called Belfort's steroid usage dangerous and said he has no respect for the former UFC champion.

Watch Michael Bisping rank the dirtiest UFC fighters:

Other fighters to make this list are Kazuo Takahashi, Mike Kyle, Rousimar Palhares, and Gilbert Yvel.

Belfort made his professional MMA debut back in 1996. His last official MMA fight was at UFC 224 against Lyoto Machida. Belfort possesses a professional MMA record of 26-14 and has been a world champion in various global organizations, including the UFC. The Brazilian fighter is considered one of the pioneers of the sport.

Watch the top five knockouts of Vitor Belfort:

Michael Bisping fought Vitor Belfort in 2013

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping fought Vitor Belfort in the main event of UFC on FX 7: Belfort vs. Bisping in Brazil. The Englishman has said that he knew Belfort was on steroids but was still confident heading into the fight.

The result was not what he desired as 'The Phenom' earned a knockout finish in the contest. He landed a head kick on Bisping that permanently damaged one of his opponent's eyes.

Watch the kick that cost Bisping an eye (courtesy DR Combat YouTube channel):

However, Michael Bisping didn't stop fighting despite his injury and eventually went on to win the prestigious UFC middleweight title at UFC 199.

Edited by Aziel Karthak