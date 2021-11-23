"I feel that would be another loss for Conor McGregor" - Michael Bisping does not rate the Irishman's chances against Jorge Masvidal at welterweight

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the potential super-fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking in a video on his official YouTube channel, 'The Count' stated that although he would love to see the fight come to fruition, he does not like the Irishman's chances in that matchup.

"If they were to fight for the BMF [belt], if you will, which would be nice, I'd love to see it for one... but I would fear that that would be another loss for Conor McGregor because Masvidal-Nate Diaz, Conor-Nate Diaz, yes, I know, MMA math doesn't stack up, doesn't work like that but it kinda does sometimes. It does give you an indication... If you look at that performance, what Masvidal had against Nate Diaz, it was way better than any of Conor's performances against Nate Diaz."

Watch Michael Bisping's take on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight below:

McGregor and Diaz fought for the first time at UFC 196. That night, the Stockton native shocked the world by becoming the first man to defeat 'The Notorious' in the UFC.

The two fighters crossed paths again at UFC 202. This time, the encounter was a hard-fought 25-minute war. In the end, McGregor walked away with a majority decision victory.

In comparison, Masvidal looked way better when he fought Diaz at UFC 244. The fight ended in a TKO victory via doctor stoppage for 'Gamebred' after the third round.

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal recently went back-and-forth on Twitter

In a now deleted tweet, Conor McGregor put Jorge Masvidal on blast for pulling out of his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

"It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a b***h for bottling the fight against Leon. F**k your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. H*e in a housecoat. The f**k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!" wrote Conor McGregor.

The Miami native didn't hesitate to fire back at McGregor.

"I guess you're off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don't be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don't get a dime off his whack a*s. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars."

During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour', Masvidal called McGregor "a bitter old man."

