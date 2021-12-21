"They're pretty serious words" - Michael Bisping reacts to Dustin Poirier saying 'it's on sight' with Colby Covington

Michael Bisping believes the beef between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington is personal. Reacting to 'The Diamond' saying 'it's on sight' with Covington, Bisping said he expects violence if the two fighters are in close proximity to one another.

Covington ridiculed Poirier for crying following his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 back in 2019. Subsequently, Poirier let Covington know that the next time they crossed paths at the American Top Team gym, the confrontation would be physical in nature.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping weighed in on the ongoing beef between the former ATT teammates. He said:

"Hey, fair enough, if he [Poirer] said that [referring to Poirer saying 'it's on sight']. They're big words."

Bisping added:

"But generally, when someone like Dustin Poirier said that 'it's on sight', unless they're both in on the joke, they're pretty serious words... If someone said that to me and then I heard that they were going to be somewhere, I'd some sh*t to go down."

Dustin Poirier could move to welterweight to take on Colby Covington in a grudge match

Following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Dustin Poirier hinted at a potential move up to the welterweight division down the line.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier revealed he isn't too keen on going through rigorous weight cuts before fights and is contemplating a change in weight class. He said:

"I don't know if I'll ever make that cut again. I might never fight at 155 lbs again. I don't know the future."

If he does move to welterweight, settling the beef with Colby Covington will be a top priority for 'The Diamond'. Additionally, Covington is a top contender in the division and beating him could potentially open up the path to a future title shot at 170 lbs.

