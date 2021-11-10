"That is a fantastic stat!" - Michael Bisping reacts to Mike Herring saying Dillon Danis has taken more significant shots in the UFC than Khamzat Chimaev

Michael Bisping has praised Khamzat Chimaev at the expense of Dillon Danis.

On the 'Believe You Me' podcast, Mike Herring said that, with the post-fight brawl at UFC 229 and the altercation with Ali Abdelaziz at UFC 268, Danis has absorbed more significant strikes than 'Borz'.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter In Khamzat Chimaev's first four UFC fights, he has outlanded his opponents 112-1 in significant strikes In Khamzat Chimaev's first four UFC fights, he has outlanded his opponents 112-1 in significant strikes

Hearing this, 'The Count' reacted in the following manner:

"That is a fantastic stat!... Because we know Khamzat, four fights, he's only taken one significant blow," said Michael Bisping.

You can watch the full episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast below:

It is no secret that Bisping and 'El Jefe' do not share a friendly relationship. Both MMA personalities have traded insults on social media.'The Count' has also slammed the 28-year-old multiple times in his videos.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel in September, Bisping blasted Danis, calling him the inferior version of UFC superstar, and Danis' friend, Conor McGregor:

"God, I can't believe I'm talking about Dillon Danis, who I refer to as d***o Danis and it's a little immature but it fits him perfectly. He's a stain on mixed martial arts and I wouldn't normally give him time but if you follow mixed martial arts and if you're a hardcore fan, you're aware of him somehow permeating into the peripheral of mixed martial arts. The guy hardly ever fights. I think he's got two fights in Bellator. He's best known for being Conor McGregor's number one cult rider, if you know what I mean... He copies Conor's whole schtick. He's a very, very, very, very poor man's Conor McGregor. He's like a broke version of Conor McGregor that's lost all his money."

Dillon Danis called out Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 267

Dillon Danis has only had two professional MMA fights in his career, both of them took place in Bellator. 'El Jefe' won both the contests via submission.

Despite the lack of MMA experience, Danis is never short on confidence. This was evident when the 28-year-old called out Khamzat Chimaev after the Chechen-born Swede's impressive win at UFC 267.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis give me khamzat he’s 🗑 give me khamzat he’s 🗑

Khamzat Chimaev man-handled his opponent Li Jingliang and defeated him via rear-naked choke in the first round.

Jaja👑 @JajaBred Khamzat Chimaev having an in-fight natter with Dana White straight from the off...😧 #ufc267 Khamzat Chimaev having an in-fight natter with Dana White straight from the off...😧#ufc267 https://t.co/OzcfLY1QzQ

'Borz' is now 4-0 in the UFC with a 'Performance of the Night' bonus for each of those victories.

