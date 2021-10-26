Michael Bisping reacts to his son Callum trolling 'stain on MMA' Dillon Danis

Michael Bisping has reacted to his son's recent trolling of Dillon Danis.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, Danis claimed Callum Bisping regards him as his favorite fighter. In response, Callum took to Twitter to rubbish Danis' claims and referred to him as a liar. He also went on to troll Danis' striking skills.

Callum Bisping @calpolkidSF Dildo Dannis’s lying skills are worse than his striking skills. I would never message this fool in a million years @arielhelwani @dillondanis Crazy Dildo Dannis’s lying skills are worse than his striking skills. I would never message this fool in a million years @arielhelwani @dillondanis Crazy https://t.co/jwze0G29lE

Reacting to the altercation, Michael Bisping referred to Danis as a 'stain on MMA' and said he got what he deserved for falsely claiming that Callum was a fan of his.

On his appearance on The MMA Hour, Bisping said:

"I don't even like talking about the guy because he's just a stain on mixed martial arts. He was talking nonsense about Callum and then yeah, and Callum came out and said 'yeah, I'm not sure what's worse, your lying skills or your striking skills.' The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Callum is very witty. He's also very argumentative. He's home because he was supposed to be at the British Open, the wrestling tournament in the UK last week and that would've got him qualification for the commonwealth games next year but he's torn his meniscus, he's having surgery on Thursday and he's home moping about the house, feeling sorry for himself."

Catch Michael Bisping's appearance on Ariel Helwani's podcast below:

When Michael Bisping's son called out Jake Paul

Callum Bisping had called out Jake Paul for a wrestling match. He took to Twitter to challenge 'The Problem Child' in a duel he claimed would be a 'clash of titans.'

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jake Paul never responded to the call out, and it isn't difficult to fathom why. Paul has no prior experience in wrestling, while Callum happens to be a high-level amateur wrestler currently competing in NCAA Division Two out of San Francisco State University.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Utathya Ghosh