Michael Bisping recaps Colby Covington's resume and lists potential fights other than Kamaru Usman trilogy

Michael Bisping recently offered his take on Colby Covington's future inside the octagon.

'The Count' admitted that although Covington is the No.1 ranked welterweight in the world, there are a number of fights that 'Chaos' could compete in before a trilogy fight against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

Coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Bisping believes Covington could match up great with the likes of Vicente Luque, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, and more.

'The Count' offered some insight into Covington's potential opponents while in conversation with Anthony Smith on a recent edition of the Believe You Me podcast.

"I would like to see him fight some of those other big f***ing names at 170. There's Vicente Luque. There's [Khamzat Chimaev], there's Gilbert Burns; yes they're fighting. Who else? There's Leon Edwards. I mean, he should be fighting [Kamaru Usman], I don't know if that's going to go ahead. There's lots of other people for Colby Covington to fight that I'm actually really interested in those matchups rather than getting another stab at Kamaru pretty soon."

The former UFC middleweight champion admitted that Covington had featured in high-profile fights against the likes of Tyron Woodley and Rafael dos Anjos.

However, according to Michael Bisping, since both fighters were past their primes, they failed to challenge Covington the way a Chimaev or Burns could.

Watch a clip of Michael Bisping's interaction with Anthony Smith below:

Colby Covington looks back at UFC 272 clash against Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington most recently featured in a main event welterweight clash against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. The fight was hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Covington managed to outperform Masvidal over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45 in favor of the No.1 ranked UFC welterweight contender.

In a recent post on social media, 'Chaos' looked back at his outing against Masvidal and exclaimed that 'Gamebred' had been 'exposed'.

Covington mounted a consistent attack on Masvidal, posting pictures on social media to trash the Miami native. This post marked the most recent stab Covington has taken at Masvidal since their run-in inside the octagon.

Check out Colby Covington's post on Instagram below:

