Michael Bisping reveals the greatest UFC fight of all time 

Michael Bisping recently named Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler as one of the greatest UFC fights of recent times.

'The Count' appeared on the Happy Hour Podcast and was asked about the greatest UFC fight ever. He said there are so many great fights in the history of the promotion that it's tough to name one. However, he picked the UFC 268 lightweight clash between 'The Highlight' and 'Iron' as one of the best fights of recent times.

Here's what he said:

"I mean it's hard, it's always changing, there's always great fights. Just recently there was one. Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje, UFC 268. That was incredible. We'll go with that one for now, there's so many. I commentate the fights now, so it's like a jumble in my brain."

Watch Michael Bisping's appearance on the Happy Hour Podcast below:

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler engaged in an all-time classic at UFC 268. It was a back-and-forth war of three rounds with each fighter significantly hurting the other. In the end, Gaethje emerged victorious with a decision win.

Both Chandler and Gaethje have their next fights secheduled. 'The Highlight' will take on lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next for the undisputed title at UFC 274. This will be Gaethje's second shot at the UFC lightweight title.

Chandler will also be part of the same card as he takes on former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. He is currently the No.5-ranked contender in the division, while 'El Cucuy' is at No.7.

Michael Bisping will commentate at UFC Colombus

Bisping, the former UFC middleweight kingpin, is now often present at the desk to commentate on fights. So, it's hard for him to pick one fight as the best, as he gives his detailed view on so many bouts. The Englishman was also part of the broadcasting team for the UFC London event last weekend.

'The Count' will once again be on commentating duties this Saturday, March 26, for the UFC Fight Night event headlined by the heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. Jon Anik will lead the commentary booth alongside Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Edited by Aziel Karthak