Michael Bisping reveals the 'nice high-profile fight' that he thinks should replace Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 269

Michael Bisping (left), Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal poster (right) [Credits: @mikebisping, @espnmma via Instagram]
Modified Nov 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping gave his take on the cancelation of the highly anticipated fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards at UFC 269 after 'Gamebred' fell out of the fight with an injury.

'The Count' explained how the card could still benefit from the scratched fight and suggested that fellow welterweights Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev could fight each other, while Edwards waits for the title shot.

Via his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"All eyes are on [Khamzat] Chimaev. If I'm Leon Edwards, [I'd] probably say to the UFC, 'f**k that, I want my title fight!', so what do you do on UFC 269? Well, you throw in Gilbert Burns against Khamzat Chimaev! I think that ticks all the boxes, they get a nice, high-profile fight. Everyone wants to see Khamzat and Burns is a such great person..."

Watch the full video below:

Jorge Masvidal pulled out of the extremely awaited showdown against Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury. The two welterweights shared bad blood after their backstage altercation at UFC London in 2019.

It's been a frustrating couple years for Leon Edwards. #UFC269 https://t.co/sSPg2cbDti

Watch the incident below:

Khamzat Chimaev, who's coming off a dominant win against Li Jingliang, instantly reacted to the fight's cancelation and asked to fight Leon Edwards.

Let’s go bro we do it @Leon_edwardsmma 👊🏼 https://t.co/HXvytUOIRt

Gilbert Burns also stepped up to step in at short notice, to either face Khamzat Chimaev or Leon Edwards.

'Durinho' took to Twitter and said:

"What’s up @Leon_edwardsmma you already on training camp! Let me know #UFC269"
What’s up @Leon_edwardsmma you already on training camp! Let me know #UFC269 twitter.com/espnmma/status…

The Brazilian also responded to Chimaev's challenge on Twitter after 'Borz' stated that 'Rocky' wasn't interested in taking the fight with him.

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns ready to go💨🔥 Masvidal has MMA Twitter going crazy #UFC269 https://t.co/JvvGYgNAmg

Daniel Cormier adviced Leon Edwards to not take the fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier advised Leon Edwards to ignore the callouts he has received from Khamzat Chimaev and only focus on the title shot, after Jorge Masvidal pulled out of the fight.

In a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel, the former two-division UFC champion said:

"...I'm telling you right now, Leon Edwards. Khamzat Chimaev is calling your name. Don't do it. Don't fight this dude right now because for as good as Chimaev is, Chimaev has a smart team and Chimaev sees the fight and the match up and says, 'Wait a minute, I can get a number one contender [spot] and he isn't a wrestler?' Rocky, don't do it..."

Watch the full video below:

