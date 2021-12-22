"I don't think Fedor is the greatest of all time" - Michael Bisping reveals his pick for MMA GOAT

Michael Bisping has given his opinion on who he believes to be the greatest of all time in MMA. The former UFC middleweight champion does not think Fedor Emelianenko, still regarded by many to be the best ever in the sport, belongs at the number one spot.

During a live stream Q&A posted on his official YouTube channel, Bisping was asked by a fan if Fedor was the greatest of all time. In response, 'The Count' picked Jon Jones as the one more deserving of that accolade:

No, I don't think Fedor is the greatest of all time. I think Fedor Emelianenko was a fantastic fighter. I think he had a tremendous run. He was doing great out in Japan... Fedor Emelianenko didn't do too well in Strikeforce... I don't think he's the greatest of all time. I think the greatest of all time... is Jon Jones.”

Watch the full Q&A below:

'The Last Emperor' (40-6-1NC) is a former Pride heavyweight champion. From April 2001 to November 2009, the Russian fought 28 times and won 27, with one no-contest. Meanwhile, 'Bones' is a former UFC light heavyweight champion with 11 title defenses. His only defeat in a 28-fight career was a disqualification via illegal elbows against Matt Hamill, a fight he was clearly winning.

Michael Bisping defends his claim that Jon Jones is the greatest of all time

During the same Q&A with his fans, Michael Bisping acknowledged the controversy that accompanies 'Bones'. The UFC Hall of Famer urged fans to disregard those blemishes on Jones' reputation and focus only on his record:

“All right you got the picograms. You've got the steroid situation that blurs the line a little bit. But if you just forget about that for a minute because that definitely changes things. But if you take that out, you just look at records, it's Jones. That's a fact.”

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones' claims of being the greatest of all time are undermined by his positive tests for banned substances. However, ‘The Count’ would like fans to acknowledge that the former light heavyweight champion has one of the best resumes in UFC history.

