"Conor does it all the time" - Michael Bisping says it's "very f**king hard" to get a million PPV buys

Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the feasibility of a UFC event doing one million pay-per-view buys.

On the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' talked about the UFC 272 card being headlined by a grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Bisping said that despite the card featuring some good fights, one million pay-per-view sales were not easy to achieve.

Supporting his statement, the 42-year-old gave an example of a stacked UFC event that he headlined, UFC 217. Bisping added that UFC superstar Conor McGregor had a distinct ability to cross that number rather easily.

"A million pay-per-view buys? When I fought Georges St. Pierre, we didn't do a million pay-per-view buys. Georges St-Pierre is one of the biggest pay-per-view stars the sport ever saw. It was his first comeback fight, he was stepping up a weight class. So, there was that whole storyline. You had Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas on there, T.J. [Dillashaw] and Cody Garbrandt, plus a f*****g ridiculously stacked undercard, it sold very well and it got close to a million but it didn't sell a million buys... Conor does it regularly. Conor smashes it. He's the pay-per-view king when it comes to the UFC. Simple as that. But actually achieving that is very f*****g hard."

UFC 217, headlined by Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, did 875,000 pay-per-view buys

The star-studded UFC 217 card, headlined by a title fight between Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping, sold about 875,000 pay-per-views in North America.

'Rush' submitted Bisping in the third round and won the middleweight championship. By doing so, St-Pierre added his name to the short list of fighters who have held UFC championships in different weight classes.

St-Pierre went on to vacate the title and later announced his retirement from the sport.

Bisping, on the other hand, made a 21-day turn around to fight Kelvin Gastelum after his UFC 217 loss. The contest did not go well for 'The Count' as he was knocked out in the very first round. The 42-year-old then hung up his MMA gloves for good.

