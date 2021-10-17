"I can still see better than most judges" - Michael Bisping takes a hilarious shot at UFC judges' scoring

Michael Bisping recently took to his Twitter handle to take a hilarious shot at UFC judges. Bisping had suffered a retinal detachment in his right eye due to a head kick from Vitor Belfort at UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping on January 19, 2013.

'The Count' hilariously replied to a tweet from a fan. Bisping wrote:

"I can still see better than most judges 😂"

Today, the former UFC middleweight champion wears a glass eye due to the damage he sustained.

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted Michael Bisping has a fake eye, making it that more impressive that he was able to see the Title. Michael Bisping has a fake eye, making it that more impressive that he was able to see the Title. https://t.co/dlFxko7kZk

Judging is always a controversial part of any combat sport, and MMA is no exception. It is imperfect at its best and can destroy careers in the worst-case scenario.

Every UFC fan has heard the saying, 'Don't leave it in the judges' hands' before. Fighters refuse to leave the result in the hands of judges as there's a high chance that they can get the scorecard wrong.

Judging is a significant problem for the UFC and will continue to be so unless serious reforms are introduced.

Michael Bisping's controversial win against Anderson Silva

Michael Bisping faced Anderson Silva inside the octagon at UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Bisping in London, England. The legendary pair clashed in what turned out to be one of the most bizarre fights that year.

There was an accidental eye poke, an accidental groin kick, a lot of blood and to top that off, notoriously bad MMA judging.

Many fans still argue that 'The Count' clearly won the first two rounds, but Silva dominated the third and fifth rounds more than Bisping did in the first two. 'The Spider' had an edge in the fourth round as well, but the judges didn't see it that way.

Michael Bisping won the bout against Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47). The win was one of the biggest of Bisping's career.

