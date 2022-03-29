"I'll touch you in a second motherf****r" - Michael Bisping on what he told Luke Rockhold in the octagon just before touching gloves

Michael Bisping recently looked back at his headlining middleweight bout against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. He recalled the exchange that took place inside the octagon before the middleweight bigwigs touched gloves.

YouTube star True Geordie was recently joined by Michael Bisping on his podcast. The duo re-watched some of the most iconic bouts that occurred over the course of the Englishman's career in the UFC.

While breaking down his UFC 199 title fight against Rockhold back in June 2016, Bisping revealed what went down right before the fight.

'The Count' revealed that Rockhold repeatedly said "no touch, no touch," signaling that he was not interested in touching gloves when the referee signaled to at the start of the bout, as fighters often do.

Bisping subsequently went on to say the following:

"I'll touch you in a second motherf***er."

Check out Bisping's full interaction with True Geordie right here:

Michael Bisping praises Tom Aspinall's pace at UFC London

While in conversation with Anthony Smith and Tom Aspinall on the latest edition of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping could not help but praise the Eglish heavyweight for his decisive performance against Alexander Volkov at the recently concluded UFC London event.

Bisping admitted that Volkov's camp billed him as the better fighter in every aspect except agility. 'The Count' marveled at the fact that Aspinall used his pace to his advantage and outperformed 'Drago'.

"When we spoke to [Alexander Volkov], he was concerned about your speed, you know, when we have the fighter meetings. They thought that they were better than you in stand-up, they thought they were the better fighter, bigger, longer. They were going to use straight shots all that s**t but the main thing they were concerned about was the speed and for good f***ing reason, [Tom Aspinall]. Because you looked like god d**n lightning man. You outboxed him. You outwrestled him. You submitted him."

Check out the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast right here:

Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov featured in the main event of UFC London. The Mancunian heavyweight managed to walk away from the fight after submitting 'Drago' in the first round using a straight armbar.

