"When has Colby ever one-punched KO'd someone?" - Michael Bisping unhappy with EA Sports giving him and Colby Covington same punching power in UFC 4

Michael Bisping recently opened up about his issues with EA Sports. He expressed displeasure with the developers for assigning Colby Covington the same punching power as himself in the popular video game, UFC 4.

During the Q&A segment of a livestream on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' was asked about his thoughts on sharing identical punching power with Covington on UFC 4.

In addition to expressing surprise, Bisping argued that Covington has never one-punch KO'd anyone. Here's what the former UFC middleweight champion had to say:

"I'm not happy with this EA Sports non-sense. You know what I mean? What is going on? The same punching power as Colby Covington? Are you serious? Listen, no disrespect to Colby, are you serious? Come on, when has Colby ever one-punch KO'd someone?"

Check out Michael Bisping's full video right here:

The video game developers offered 'Chaos' a 3-star punching power of 89 in the welterweight division. 'The Count', on the other hand, boasts a 3.5-star punching power of 90 in the middleweight division.

Although Covington falls slightly short of Bisping's quality when it comes to punching power, their overall stand-up skills in the game have been rated the same at 4-stars.

Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington has great cardio

While discussing Jorge Masvidal's prospects in a fight against Colby Covington, Michael Bisping declared that 'Chaos' pipped 'Gamebred' when it came to their gas-tanks:

"[Masvidal has] good defensive grappling as well. Good cardio. You know, maybe not the same cardio as Colby Covington. His cardio's quite ridiculous. He actually weaponizes his cardio much like I used to."

Interestingly, as far as cardio is concerned, EA Sports' UFC 4 developers would agree with 'The Count'. The virtual Colby Covington boasts a cardio rating of 100.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are all set to lock horns in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5. The fight is slated to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their scrap will offer Covington and Masvidal an opportunity to settle their beef inside the octagon once and for all.

Edited by John Cunningham