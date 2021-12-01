"Wouldn't be the craziest thing to ever happen" - Michael Bisping weighs in on Conor McGregor potentially fighting for a title on his return

Michael Bisping expressed his opinion on Conor McGregor potentially getting a title shot for his comeback fight back in the UFC.

The Englishman stated that Conor McGregor unquestionably does not deserve a title shot as the Irishman has only managed to secure a single victory in his last four UFC appearances.

On his podcast, Believe You Me, Michael Bisping said:

"Yeah, McGregor, title fight next. I don't know, maybe he could. It wouldn't be that craziest thing to ever happen, let's be honest, the man is a f***ing mega-star so maybe... I doubt it, I doubt it very much but obviously I assume it was just a tweet. But you can't look at that like it's gospel. Obviously, that's what Conor McGregor wants... it's not gonna happen, but if it does happen, it wouldn't blow my mind either. The guy has lost three of the last four I believe, so there's no way the guy is coming back for a title shot."

The discussion ignited after Conor McGregor posted a tweet, which he later deleted, regarding getting a direct title shot when he returns to the octagon.

In a fashion true to himself, the outspoken lightweight assured the fighter's in his division that he will be facing 'whoever has the lightweight belt' on his return in 2022.

"Hi lads, here goes.. clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f*ck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy “unfinished”. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It."

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's deleted tweet hinting towards a title shot on his return.

Conor McGregor says he'll be back in 2022: 'The Notorious' claims he has 'plenty left' in him still

Conor McGregor recently reacted to a tweet drawing comparisons between himself and Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor hinted towards a return in 2022 saying that he will 'easily' get back inside the octagon by next year.

In a tweet that was later deleted, he also claimed that he has plenty of fight still left in him, asserting that the injury setback has not altered his fighting spirit.

McGregor's deleted tweet

Whether Conor McGregor will be gifted an immediate title shot is a question that still remains. However, considering his status as an icon of the sport, McGregor could very well be granted a jump straight to the top of the ladder.

