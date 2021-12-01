"Fireworks inside the octagon" - Michael Chandler believes there's 'genuine mutual respect' between him and Conor McGregor as he discusses a potential fight

Michael Chandler has been eyeing a fight against Conor McGregor ever since he suffered a unanimous decision loss in a hard-fought fight against Justin Gaethje. However, he has recently revealed that there are no hard feelings between him and the Irishman.

On the contrary, 'Iron' opined that the two had nothing but 'genuine respect' for each other. While in conversation with Daniel Cormier on the most recent edition of the 'DC & RC Show', Michael Chandler offered fans some insight into his relationship with Conor McGregor.

"As fighters, we get into the sport because we want big stages, big opportunities against big opponents in big arenas, and it doesn't get any bigger than Conor McGregor. I think what you're seeing here is mutual respect, for him to say he was impressed by my performances. To me that's genuine, that's how I like to do things," admitted Michael Chandler.

Catch the entire segment with Michael Chandler and Daniel Cormier right here:

Michael Chandler on dealing with Conor McGregor's trash-talk

Conor McGregor being Conor McGregor could very well turn this script on its head in the future. The Irishman could very well unleash a verbal assault against Michael Chandler once a contract for a fight between them has been signed.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier about the same, Michael Chandler revealed how he would employ his tactics of 'linguistic jiu-jitsu' to nullify McGregor's infamous verbal onslaughts.

"If the fight happens, I guess we'll see, you might see a different side of me. I think I'm pretty good at using my vocabulary and my linguistic jiu-jitsu to wrap guys up in some words that they may not understand without having to really take to base-level assaults. I respect Conor for what he's done, I respect Conor as a fighter, and I even respect his trash talk game, it is something that I'm looking forward to. We'll see if that fight happens. If it does, it's definitely going to be fireworks in the octagon and I guarantee I can carry my weight outside the octagon on the microphone," declared Michael Chandler.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



#UFC #MMA



sportskeeda.com/mma/news-ufc-n… Michael Chandler says anybody who discredits Conor McGregor because of his losing streak is either a "casual or a Conor hater"... Michael Chandler says anybody who discredits Conor McGregor because of his losing streak is either a "casual or a Conor hater"...#UFC #MMAsportskeeda.com/mma/news-ufc-n…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Conor McGregor is currently looking to avenge his losses against Dustin Poirier. However, a fight between Michael Chandler and 'The Notorious' is certainly one that the UFC will consider after the Irishman decides to return to the octagon.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by David Andrew