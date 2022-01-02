Michael Chandler claims he will only use strikes against Conor McGregor if they were to fight

Michael Chandler is seemingly trying to make a fight with him more appealing to Conor McGregor by promising to only use his striking in a potential matchup.

A fan asked Chandler on social media if he would wrestle or strike with McGregor should they meet in the octagon. The former Bellator lightweight champion replied, "Strikes!" Here's how the interaction went down:

McGregor, of course, is perceived to be lacking in the wrestling department. While he's considered one of the best strikers in the UFC, 'The Notorious' has struggled against opponents with superior wrestling and ground games. The Irishman's weakness was best exposed in his matchups against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz.

Chandler is a respectable wrestler in his own right. In his college years, 'Iron' competed for the University of Missouri, where he earned NCAA Division I All-American honors. However, the 35-year-old has proven time and again that he's willing to trade blows with some of the most lethal strikers in the octagon.

In his promotional debut, Chandler showcased his explosive striking by knocking out stalwart Dan Hooker. 'Iron' also went the distance with one of the most feared KO artists in the UFC, Justin Gaethje, in his most recent outing at UFC 268 last November.

Conor McGregor appears to accept Michael Chandler's challenge

Michael Chandler may have lost against Justin Gaethje in his recent outing, but he appears to have caught the attention of Conor McGregor.

Several hours after the bout, Chandler posted a photoshopped image of himself staring down McGregor, alluding to a potential matchup in 2022. Moments later, the Dublin native responded by tweeting:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

Fighting McGregor is appealing to many UFC contenders due to the enormous payday that comes with it. However, Chandler recently claimed that for him, squaring off against McGregor is more than money. In a recent interview with Breakaway, Chandler said:

"The man doesn’t need to do a thing for the rest of his life, yet he is choosing to fight. And that’s a scary guy. A guy who is driven by more than just the money. And fighting Conor McGregor, that’s the epitome of huge in the sport. And the fact that we share the same weight class, the fact that our timelines work out well, that’s why I want the opportunity."

