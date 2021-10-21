Michael Chandler explains why 'phenomenal fighter' Justin Gaethje forces him to wake up a "little bit earlier in the morning"

Michael Chandler believes Justin Gaethje is quite possibly the scariest fighter he has ever fought. The former Bellator champion has admitted that Gaethje is a phenomenal fighter and has forced him to push himself during his ongoing training camp.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler spoke highly of his upcoming opponent, with whom he will share the octagon at UFC 268. Speaking to Brett Okamoto, 'Iron' said 'The Highlight' is the "scariest" and "craziest" guy he has ever fought.

Michael Chandler added that he has found the motivation to go an extra round in his training camp and is a little bit more focused on his preparation this time around. The 35-year-old knows for a fact that Gaethje isn't going away quickly when the two cross paths at UFC 268.

"I will say Justin Gaethje is the scariest guy I have ever fought, he is the craziest guy I've ever fought. I've fought some tough guys in the past but he by far, takes the cake. So there's this little bit of added, you know, intrigue to it and it just wakes me a little bit earlier in the morning, it helps me go a couple of extra rounds. It helps me do a little bit more, be a little bit more focused in my preparation because I know this guy ain't going away quickly. And I know what he wants to do inside the octagon, he's done it 20 something times before. Phenomenal fighter, dangerous fighter. All things considered man, it's just another training camp for me really."

Michael Chandler will return at UFC 268 for a huge lightweight showdown against Justin Gaethje

UFC 268 is one of the most stacked pay-per-views of the year. The card will be headlined by a blockbuster welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Another main card fight that everybody is looking forward to is the showdown between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje. Both men lost their last fights and will be aiming to get back in the win column and move another step closer to the 155-pound title on November 6

