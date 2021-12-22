"Maybe it will be for the title by the end of 2022" - Michael Chandler is eyeing a potential rematch with Justin Gaethje 

Michael Chandler believes he could possibly square off against Justin Gaethje in a rematch. Furthermore, he believes the bout could happen with the UFC lightweight championship on the line in 2022.

Chandler and Gaethje were involved in a barn burner at UFC 268 in New York last month. The latter won the 'Fight of the Year candidate', via unanimous decision.

The No.1-ranked 'Highlight' is likely to be the next challenger for UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira next year. Oliveira made his first successful title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, defeating 'The Diamond' by submission.

During a recent chat on MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer show, Chandler believed that combat sports fans would be interested in seeing him fight Gaethje again.

"I think that fight was the epitome of me out there performing and enjoying my life, enjoying what I do, enjoying my calling and it was the first time I got my hand grabbed by the referee and I did not care who got their hand raised... I love my life and I love that this fight was a part of my career. There is no doubt that the vast majority of people were extremely entertained by that fight and would love to see me fight Justin Gaethje again. Maybe it will be for the title by the end of 2022. We will see," said Chandler.

Watch Michael Chandler in conversation with mixed martial arts journalist Damon Martin below:

Michael Chandler likely needs at least two victories in 2022 to seal another title shot

Michael Chandler currently holds a 22-7 record in his professional MMA career and occupies the No.5 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings.

No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush and No.4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev will compete in a the lightweight title eliminator bout at UFC Fight Night 203 on February 26th, 2022.

Full story: Streaking contenders Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev are set to clash with a title shot likely on the line. 🔥Full story: bit.ly/3cVp8Us Streaking contenders Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev are set to clash with a title shot likely on the line. 🔥Full story: bit.ly/3cVp8Us https://t.co/D9vBascQvA

With Oliveira vs. Gaethje all but confirmed for the lightweight title next, and Dariush vs. Makhachev also set, Michael Chandler doesn't have too many top fighters left to square off with.

However, the likes of former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, former 155-pound weight class titleholder Rafael dos Anjos and former two-division champ Conor McGregor all remain possible options for Chandler.

Due to his current losing streak, 'Iron' will likely need to string together a winning streak to fight for the title again. As of now, Chandler's next fight date and opponent are yet to be confirmed.

