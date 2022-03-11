"Beating Bobby Green shouldn't get you a title shot" - Michael Chandler feels Islam Makhachev hasn't done enough to earn a title shot

Michael Chandler does not believe Islam Makhachev should be next in line for a title shot.

According to 'Iron', despite Makhachev being on an impressive winning streak, a victory over Bobby Green should not warrant a title shot for the Dagestani. Chandler itierated the same during an interview with The Schmo.

"The man [Islam Makhachev] is on a win streak. He's looked extremely dominant. We have a common opponent. He beat Dan Hooker in the first round just like I did. So, that was the first time that he really stepped into the lightweight division, inside the top 10 and staked his claim as one of the guys who will be competing for the title in the future. However, beating Bobby Green shouldn't get you a title shot. His fight before Dan Hooker was another guy outside the top 10. All his win streak, it consisted of everybody outside of the top 10 aside from Dan Hooker.:

Chandler is expected to take on Tony Ferguson in a lightweight scrap at UFC 274. The event will be headlined by a title fight between Justin Gaethje and lightweight king Charles Oliveira.

Both Chandler and Ferguson are currently on losing skids in the UFC. The pair will aim to return to winning ways with an impressive victory at UFC 274.

Islam Makhachev is on a 10-fight win streak

Islam Makhachev is tearing through his competition in the UFC. The Dagestani has won all of his last 10 fights. Overall, Makhachev has been victorious in 11 out of his 12 appearances in the octagon.

During his stint in the UFC, the 30-year-old has defeated fighters like Arman Tsarukyan, Thiago Moises, Drew Dober and Dan Hooker.

Despite the impressive winning streak, Makhachev's next fight may not be for UFC gold. UFC president Dana White recently claimed that the Dagestani turned down a short-notice fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

White added that he would like to re-schedule Makhachev against Beneil Dariush instead of offering the No.3-ranked contender a title shot.

Dana on Islam/RDA: "I thought we had it done. I went to bed one of the nights I thought it was done and woke up the next morning and [Makhachev] turned it down."

Dana says Makhachev/Dariush is next.



Dana says Makhachev/Dariush is next. Dana on Islam/RDA: "I thought we had it done. I went to bed one of the nights I thought it was done and woke up the next morning and [Makhachev] turned it down."Dana says Makhachev/Dariush is next. https://t.co/ZqmGMRa608

