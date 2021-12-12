×
"I'd never QUIT" - Michael Chandler goes on a Twitter rant following Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, believes Justin Gaethje will "break" the Brazilian champion

Michael Chandler believes he will defeat and dethrone the current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira should they fight again in a rematch [Credits: @mikechandlermma, @UFC via Instagram]
Modified Dec 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
News

Michael Chandler took to Twitter to express his thoughts after Charles Oliveira's impressive victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Chandler went on a rant on Twitter where he shared his take on Oliveira's first title defense.

He recalled his fight with Charles Oliveira and stated that he would never tap, and would rather go out on his shield as he did in his fight against Oliveira. Chandler also stated that the world wants to see a rematch between himself and 'Do Bronx'.

He tweeted:

"The way I see it... the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC... that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira... punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269"
The way I see it...the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC ... that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira ...punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269
I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269

Charles Oliveira secured the biggest win of his career after submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

'Do Bronx' put on an incredible performance where he overcame adversity after getting dropped by 'The Diamond' in the first round. The Brazilian came back stronger in the second round as he dominated Poirier on the ground, landing monstrous elbows on the former interim lightweight champion.

UNDISPUTED. #UFC269 https://t.co/gTnMDh8GJF

Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 when the two lightweights fought for the vacant lightweight belt.

Chandler was defeated by Oliveira as the Brazilian secured a second-round TKO victory. The American took on Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, but came up short against 'The Highlight' as well.

Relive the #AndNew moment in slo-mo 🎥🏆[ #UFC262 ‘Fight Motion’ on Youtube.com/UFC ] https://t.co/91UFag9Jly

Michael Chandler says other fighters are here to 'play MMA'; reasons out why are rematch with Charles Oliveira makes sense

The Twitter rant continued from Michael Chandler as proceeded to explain why he deserves a rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Chandler stated that the other fighters on the roster are just 'playing MMA', while the he offers an entertaining style of fighting.

I just didn’t feel it. Yeah, I lost, I get it, but tell me you can’t see a difference between the so-called “elite” and the ones who are built different. Ive been there there to inflict immense bodily harm on somebody since the jump. Others are there to “play mma.” #UFC269

Chandler also stated in another tweet that he beat the Brazilian champion 10-8 in the first round of their fight, and thus, rightfully deserves a rematch.

Ok, imagine, it’s June 2022. I lost to the former champion after beating him 10-8 in round one, ROTY candidate. And the new champion the whole world wants to see me run back my FOTY with. Less than 1.5 years after making my #ufc debut. Ooooh...it’s good to be me. #ufc269

The former Bellator champion finally ended his tweeting spree with some words of appreciation for Charles Oliveira. He commended the Brazilian for battling adversity in his life and climbing to the top.

Step back though...how cool is it that Charles is here?! Defended and finished against the guy most, including myself, gave him less than a 10% chance of beating. Rags to riches. I love this sport. #longlivetheFavelas #ufc269

2022 gonna be big. #UFC269

