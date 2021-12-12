"I'd never QUIT" - Michael Chandler goes on a Twitter rant following Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, believes Justin Gaethje will "break" the Brazilian champion

Michael Chandler took to Twitter to express his thoughts after Charles Oliveira's impressive victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.
Chandler went on a rant on Twitter where he shared his take on Oliveira's first title defense.
He recalled his fight with Charles Oliveira and stated that he would never tap, and would rather go out on his shield as he did in his fight against Oliveira. Chandler also stated that the world wants to see a rematch between himself and 'Do Bronx'.
He tweeted:
"The way I see it... the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC... that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira... punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269"
Charles Oliveira secured the biggest win of his career after submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.
'Do Bronx' put on an incredible performance where he overcame adversity after getting dropped by 'The Diamond' in the first round. The Brazilian came back stronger in the second round as he dominated Poirier on the ground, landing monstrous elbows on the former interim lightweight champion.
Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 when the two lightweights fought for the vacant lightweight belt.
Chandler was defeated by Oliveira as the Brazilian secured a second-round TKO victory. The American took on Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, but came up short against 'The Highlight' as well.
Michael Chandler says other fighters are here to 'play MMA'; reasons out why are rematch with Charles Oliveira makes sense
The Twitter rant continued from Michael Chandler as proceeded to explain why he deserves a rematch with Charles Oliveira.
Chandler stated that the other fighters on the roster are just 'playing MMA', while the he offers an entertaining style of fighting.
Chandler also stated in another tweet that he beat the Brazilian champion 10-8 in the first round of their fight, and thus, rightfully deserves a rematch.
The former Bellator champion finally ended his tweeting spree with some words of appreciation for Charles Oliveira. He commended the Brazilian for battling adversity in his life and climbing to the top.
