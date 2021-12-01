"Probably wasn't the smartest of ideas" - Michael Chandler says he was 'caught up in the moment' against Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler has admitted that his decision to stand and trade shots with Justin Gaethje was not a good idea.

Evidently engaging in a slugfest with Gaethje did not work out for Chandler as he ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision at UFC 268. Subsequently, Chandler revealed that he was hurt for many days after the fight as he absorbed several heavy blows from 'The Highlight.'

Reflecting upon his performance during an episode of the DC & RC YouTube show, Chandler said:

"It probably wasn't the smartest of ideas, especially against a guy like Justin Gaethje. Well, I think I was just caught up in the moment. It probably was the first time in my career that I didn't care whether I won or lost for some reason."

The ever-optimistic 155 lbs fighter stated that he was happy to put on a show for the fans. Chandler is presently on a two-fight skid, but his stock has arguably risen despite his losses.

Watch Michael Chandler talk about his fight with Justin Gaethje:

"I was out there by myself" - Michael Chandler 'could not hear a thing' from his coaches during Justin Gaethje fight

Michael Chandler further elaborated on why he opted to go against logic and fought Gaethje in a firefight. According to Chandler, the intensity inside New York City's Madison Square Garden drowned out his coaches, leaving him to go with his instincts. The No.5-ranked lightweight explained:

"I also didn't hear my coaches for the entire 15 minutes. Madison Square Garden was so, so, so loud. It was absolutely bananas inside there... Usually, as wrestlers, we've been trained, and as fighters, we've been trained – we can hear our coaches. [However, I] could not hear a thing so I was out there by myself, unfortunately. When I'm left to my own devices, a lot of ill-advised things happen but they were entertaining. So the fans won that fight."

