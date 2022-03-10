His style of wrestling versus a tough Dagestani style of wrestling - Michael Chiesa on who Colby Covington should fight next

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa recently shared his pick for Colby Covington's next opponent.

In the latest UFC Round-Up video, Chiesa and Paul Felder discussed the results of UFC 272. During the conversation, the two talked about potential opponents for Covington's next fight, and Chiesa suggested that 'Chaos' fight the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev.

Speaking further on Convington's potential opponent, Michael Chiesa said:

"It's tough for me to say. I would like to see him (Colby Covington) fight the winner of Burns and Chimaev. I think that that's the fight to make. Especially if Chimaev can pass the Burns test. Let's test Colby's wrestling. Let's put his style of wrestling versus a guy like Chimaev from that eastern block of the world, that tough Dagestani style of wrestling."

In the same discussion, the duo also addressed a possible title fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, where they suggested that Edwards might fight Covington should he win against Usman.

You can check out the full episode of the UFC Round-Up below:

Kayla Harrison weighs in on Colby Covington's performance at UFC 272

Kayla Harrison recently praised Colby Covington for his tough performance last weekend at UFC 272.

Covington was able to grind out a convincing unanimous decision victory against his long-time rival Jorge Masvidal to establish himself as the world's second-best welterweight.

When asked about the main event between current and former American Top Team teammates, Harrison said on The MMA Hour:

“I mean, you can say what you want about Colby Covington - he’s an amazing fighter. He’s a good fighter. He has an excellent gas tank, he has some of the best scramble ability in the game, he has good fight IQ, he has good output, he’s durable, he’s a tough son of a b****. If he can take Usman’s best shots - you know, there’s a reason his record is what it is. He’s a good fighter. I would never say he isn’t a good fighter. It’s the 10,000 hours calculation, right? It doesn’t matter how much I do, I only have so many hours to get really good at this thing. I’m very fortunate and very blessed that I spent so much time perfecting a grappling art. Colby has 10,000 hours of wrestling time, no matter what Jorge does now, he’s probably not gonna reach that 10,000 hours.”

Watch Kayla Harrison speak about Covington in the video below:

