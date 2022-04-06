Khamzat Chimaev's size won't work against Gilbert Burns - Michael Chiesa explains why he disagrees with Daniel Cormier

Michael Chiesa recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 273 fight between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev. He disagreed with Daniel Cormier's point that Chimaev's size is going to be a factor against Burns.

In fact, 'The Maverick' believes that it will be easier for 'Durinho' to use his jiu-jitsu skills against Chimaev due to his opponent's long limbs. Burns has a history of pulling off armbar finishes. Chiesa feels a short and compact fighter like Burns might get to use those moves if 'Borz' enters his guard on the ground.

Here's what the No.10-ranked welterweight contender said in a preview show for the upcoming pay-per-view:

"I think the one thing people will say that Burns has going against him – and I am gonna pick on my guy DC right now – that Khamzat's size is what gonna give Burns the most problems. I disagree. I know Burns' style. He is a jiu-jitsu guy, particularly he's got good armbars. We saw him getting armbar finish over Cowboy Oliveira in his UFC debut. We've seen him armbar other guys in the octagon. When you see his size, he is compact. If Khamzat Chimaev takes him down and gets in Gilbert Burns' guard, it's easier for Gilbert Burns to pursue the limbs of Khamzat Chimaev because of his size."

Watch Michael Chiesa talk about Burns vs. Chimaev below:

Gilbert Burns will be Khamzat Chimaev's toughest test till date

Khamzat Chimaev has started his UFC career in a stunning manner. The undefeated fighter has absorbed only one significant strike in his first four UFC fights across two divisions. The Chechen-born fighter is coming off a first-round submission win over Li Jingliang in his last fight at UFC 267.

However, Burns is currently ranked No.2 in the welterweight division and has challenged for the UFC 170lb title before. He has wins over high caliber fighters like Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley. The Brazilian defeated Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in his last fight at UFC 264.

Watch Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia below:

It will be interesting to see if the No.11-ranked Chimaev can yet again establish his dominance against a perennial contender like Burns. Both fighters will have the chance to secure a potential title shot with a win at UFC 273.

