"Look who he's stuck behind" - Michael Chiesa explains why Alexander Volkanovski doesn't get the hype he deserves

Michael Chiesa feels Alexander Volkanovski doesn't get the hype or respect he deserves despite being the featherweight champion because of two other former champions in the division. Chiesa claimed that this lack of hype has nothing to do with the way he fights.

According to 'Maverick', Volkanovski is stuck behind former champions Jose Aldo and Max Holloway, who are widely regarded as the GOATs of the 145lbs division. Chiesa revealed that he himself regards Aldo as the best fighter to ever compete at featherweight.

However, the 34-year-old welterweight admits that Volkanovski is a dominant champion and will establish himself as one of the greatest featherweights of all time if he manages to beat 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on April 9. During an interaction with Paul Felder on the UFC Round-Up show, Chiesa stated:

"Look who he's stuck behind. I mean you're stuck behind Jose Aldo who, in my opinion, no disrespect Alexander Volkanovski, I know he has a win over him but to me, Jose Aldo is still the greatest featherweight of all time. Then there's Max Holloway who's, you know, arguably in the top three and then Volk... People are really going to start putting that label next to that name [and regard] Alexander Volkanovski as one of the greatest featherweights of all time but in order to achieve that, he's got to get through 'The Korean Zombie' this weekend."

Michael Chiesa explains why Alexander Volkanovski shouldn't underestimate Chan Sung Jung

Volkanovski is a massive favorite to defeat Chan Sung Jung in the headliner of UFC 273 this weekend. Despite Jung being the underdog, Chiesa feels it'd be foolish to completely underestimate the South Korean fighter.

Chiesa pointed out that Jung is one of the most dangerous knockout artists in the featherweight division and can put fighters to sleep with one clean strike. Explaining the threats Jung might pose to Volkanovski during their upcoming clash, Chiesa said:

"[Chan Sung Jung] is one of the most dangerous finishers at 145 pounds and I think that while the betting line sways so heavy towards Alexander Volkanovski, I think that people need to, they also need to keep in mind that this is a man that packs a serious punch and he really poses a threat to the champ."

'The Korean Zombie' has won three of his last four fights inside the octagon and picked up an impressive decision win over Dan Ige in his last fight.

